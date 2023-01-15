NFL World Feeling Bad For Skylar Thompson On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins seventh-round rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson has elicited a lot of sympathy from fans today.

It's not so much because of Thompson's own play. He did just throw his second interception of the game, giving the Bills the ball in Miami territory, but the third-string signal caller also threw a first-half touchdown and has been let down by a slew of drops by his receivers.

"Wasn't going to be easiest catch but Thompson is getting no help from his receivers and he keeps hitting them in the hands. Waddle here again," said NFL Twitter personality Dov Kleiman after Jaylen Waddle dropped a pass in the third quarter.

"Skylar Thompson getting no help is something I never thought I would say," said an Eagles fan.

"I may be wrong, but it doesn’t *feel* like Mike McDaniel has done much to help Skylar Thompson today," said another observer. "No way the game plan coming in was to have him throw 40 passes. Consistently running the ball right up the middle on first down into a wall of blue. Just seems uncreative."

"Skylar Thompson is getting no help," added NFL writer Doug Kyed.

"Thompson is getting no help at all from his pass catching group smh," chimed in a sympathetic Bengals fan.

Both Thompson and his receivers are going to have to step it up. The Bills just took a 27-24 lead midway through the third quarter.

You can watch the game on CBS.