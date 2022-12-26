NFL World Praying For Tua Tagovailoa On Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa reported symptoms to Miami Dolphins doctors on Monday. He's now in the protocol, and as a result, his status for Sunday's game is in doubt.

Tagovailoa was first checked for a concussion during a game on Sept. 25. He was cleared, but suffered a confirmed concussion on a scary hit against the Cincinnati Bengals four days later.

Because of Tagovailoa's history with concussions, many in the football world are understandably concerned about him.

"Wow. This is is awful. Prayers up for Tua," tweeted Stadium Rant's Meghan Hall.

"This explains the game on Sunday and it’s incredible scary for his future. Prayers up for Tua," said fantasy football podcaster Alfredo Brown.

"Prayers up for Tua this is scary," said the "King of Phinland" Twitter account.

"Prayers up for Tua man, multiple concussions in one season is terrifying," added Twitter user @millerfootball.

If Tua misses this week's game against the New England Patriots, it will be veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater starting in his place.

Tagovailoa previously missed two games with his first concussion, with Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson each starting one of the contests he missed.