NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Rough Practice

Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass for the Dolphins.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa struggled to meet the lofty expectations set out for him during his rookie season. Headed into the 2021 campaign, with a year under his belt and improved health, the former No. 5 overall pick seems poised to make his mark in the NFL.

However, a concerning practice on the first day of Miami Dolphins minicamp has caused some concern about Tagovailoa and if he really is ready to grab the reins this fall.

According to multiple reports from Dolphins camp, the 23-year-old quarterback threw five interceptions during Tuesday’s practice. As rainstorms rolled through Miami, Tagovailoa struggled with command and gave the ball away often during the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portions of the workout.

Tagovailoa reportedly rebounded down the stretch, as reporters on hand shared that he improved over the course of the practice. Nevertheless, a few NFL fans sounded very concerned about the young quarterback’s showing.

Although Tagovailoa’s performance couldn’t have gone much worse, some NFL fans encouraged others to not overreact to the practice. The conditions for the Dolphins workout sounded horrendous, according to those on hand, and it remains very early in the offseason to make serious judgements about a young player’s showing.

A large portion of the fans that caught wind of Tagovailoa’s practice jumped to his defense.

Tagovailoa had impressed the Dolphins coaching staff and Brian Flores in particular earlier this offseason. As the young quarterback continued to recover from his dislocated hip that he suffered in 2019, he reportedly grew more comfortable with his team in Miami.

“He’s definitely more comfortable,” Flores said last month during OTAs, via The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino. “Has a better rapport with his teammates. I’ve seen him…with a better understanding of how we practice. We’ve seen that from him so far. Hopefully he continues to grow and improve.”

Flores hasn’t gotten a chance to address Tagovailoa’s Tuesday practice but chances are good that he’ll defend his quarterback’s showing. This offseason is a crucial one for the 23-year-old but the Dolphins still have plenty of time to develop him.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.