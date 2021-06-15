NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Rough Practice

Tua Tagovailoa struggled to meet the lofty expectations set out for him during his rookie season. Headed into the 2021 campaign, with a year under his belt and improved health, the former No. 5 overall pick seems poised to make his mark in the NFL.

However, a concerning practice on the first day of Miami Dolphins minicamp has caused some concern about Tagovailoa and if he really is ready to grab the reins this fall.

According to multiple reports from Dolphins camp, the 23-year-old quarterback threw five interceptions during Tuesday’s practice. As rainstorms rolled through Miami, Tagovailoa struggled with command and gave the ball away often during the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portions of the workout.

Tagovailoa reportedly rebounded down the stretch, as reporters on hand shared that he improved over the course of the practice. Nevertheless, a few NFL fans sounded very concerned about the young quarterback’s showing.

Per sources, Tua has thrown 30 interceptions after just 15 minutes of practice time. The coaching staff thought he was joking at first before he broke down in tears following interception number 20. Scholars debate whether or not Tua will ever complete another pass to the offense — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 15, 2021

me: "everyone relax. this is just mini-camp, the weather is brutal, and it's still super early. tua tagovailoa will figure it out. he's awesome and will most certainly prove all the haters wrong. you'll see!" beat writer: "tua has now thrown five interceptions today" me: pic.twitter.com/weA84O1RQC — josh houtz (@houtz) June 15, 2021

Although Tagovailoa’s performance couldn’t have gone much worse, some NFL fans encouraged others to not overreact to the practice. The conditions for the Dolphins workout sounded horrendous, according to those on hand, and it remains very early in the offseason to make serious judgements about a young player’s showing.

A large portion of the fans that caught wind of Tagovailoa’s practice jumped to his defense.

Tua being aggressive in the pouring rain at minicamp doesn’t have me concerned. Add in the fact this new offense is most definitely behind the curve compared to our elite defense and I’m even less concerned. INTs matter in September, not June. #finsup — Reason (@the_real_reason) June 15, 2021

For the people worrying about Tua’s practice today you should look at this.. pic.twitter.com/OWWMrCkK5R — TuaXtra™ (@TuaXtra) June 15, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa looks better later in practice, as the Dolphins use tempo. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) June 15, 2021

Before anyone freaks out about Tua struggling in his first day of minicamp, 1 the defense is always ahead of the offense (unless the D is bad LOL) & 2 the offense is going through install and testing plays out for our new Co-OCs. Not concerned at all yet — Juan C 5RSN (@exclusvty) June 15, 2021

Tagovailoa had impressed the Dolphins coaching staff and Brian Flores in particular earlier this offseason. As the young quarterback continued to recover from his dislocated hip that he suffered in 2019, he reportedly grew more comfortable with his team in Miami.

“He’s definitely more comfortable,” Flores said last month during OTAs, via The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino. “Has a better rapport with his teammates. I’ve seen him…with a better understanding of how we practice. We’ve seen that from him so far. Hopefully he continues to grow and improve.”

Flores hasn’t gotten a chance to address Tagovailoa’s Tuesday practice but chances are good that he’ll defend his quarterback’s showing. This offseason is a crucial one for the 23-year-old but the Dolphins still have plenty of time to develop him.