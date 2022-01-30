The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jim Harbaugh Speculation

Jim Harbaugh's pregame interview on ESPN.

There’s more than one team that could be trying to sway Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL.

Per Armando Salguero of Outkick, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is going to do what he can to hire Harbaugh if he’s set on leaving Michigan.

Harbaugh has already interviewed in Minnesota for the Vikings gig after they fired Mike Zimmer a few weeks ago.

Ross has always liked Harbaugh as a coach and even said a few weeks ago that he hopes he stays in Ann Arbor for next season. That looks to be a lie, at least right now.

Harbaugh just finished up his best season yet at Michigan as the program got to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

The NFL world is ecstatic about the possibility that Harbaugh could join the Dolphins.

Harbaugh led Michigan to its first Big Ten Championship since 2003, plus beat the Buckeyes of Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

This week could be telling if Harbaugh is serious about leaving the university for the NFL.

