NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jim Harbaugh Speculation

There’s more than one team that could be trying to sway Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL.

Per Armando Salguero of Outkick, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is going to do what he can to hire Harbaugh if he’s set on leaving Michigan.

Had plugged in (former) #Dolphins employee who retains connections to the team tell me last nite he expects Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL. We'll see. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 30, 2022

Harbaugh has already interviewed in Minnesota for the Vikings gig after they fired Mike Zimmer a few weeks ago.

Ross has always liked Harbaugh as a coach and even said a few weeks ago that he hopes he stays in Ann Arbor for next season. That looks to be a lie, at least right now.

Harbaugh just finished up his best season yet at Michigan as the program got to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

The NFL world is ecstatic about the possibility that Harbaugh could join the Dolphins.

Y’all never pay attention to people when they speak. Ross would never steal Harbaugh from his alma mater Michigan….it’s a completely different story if Harbaugh wants to leave Michigan for the NFL https://t.co/ur6RBEzgHI — Eddie 🇵🇷 (@demorizi_eudy) January 30, 2022

We even got Armando saying the same thing McDaniel or Harbaugh who ever it is we winning 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ajIJdV6sqk pic.twitter.com/ryqudfqkJ7 — Kevin☔️ (@HollywoodxKev) January 30, 2022

"Will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan." Beautiful. https://t.co/XjSJuk9GEZ — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) January 30, 2022

Just imagine if NFL owners hired the best candidates instead of running their franchises like model train sets. https://t.co/iOLYSk461T — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 30, 2022

The Vikings interview might be Ross' permission structure to finally land the coach he's wanted for a decade https://t.co/dhtbxAEOaH — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 30, 2022

Ross needs to make it happen! https://t.co/b2c7spxyre — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) January 30, 2022

Harbaugh led Michigan to its first Big Ten Championship since 2003, plus beat the Buckeyes of Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

This week could be telling if Harbaugh is serious about leaving the university for the NFL.