NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Dolphins-49ers Trade

In a move that has quickly sent shockwaves through the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the process.

The 49ers paid a pretty penny to move up from No. 12 to No. 3. Per the report, San Francisco is giving Miami their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 along with their third-round pick in 2021.

Such a trade can only mean one thing: The 49ers want a quarterback. But the fact that they were willing to move up to No. 3 with Miami instead of No. 2 with the New York Jets indicates that they aren’t picky on who they want.

With Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the No. 2 pick will likely be used on either Zach Wilson, Trey Lance or Justin Fields. That means at least two of those last three options will be available for San Francisco (as will any other player they have their eyes on of course).

The wider NFL world is stunned enough that such a trade was made. Some analysts quickly zeroed in on one narrative: That the Miami Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Oh boy 👀 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 26, 2021

Love it for Dolphins. Confused about it for Niners. 🤷‍♂️ — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 26, 2021

I think this potentially shows a real commitment to Tua and building a sustainable roster built off the draft around him. For the first time in 20 years the Dolphins have a real plan. — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) March 26, 2021

Seems like the Dolphins believe in Tua…& John Lynch has a QB (or two) that he loves and will get. https://t.co/K2cox04y7n — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) March 26, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers had a down year in 2020 after making the Super Bowl in 2019. Clearly they believe that a change at quarterback is needed, and they’re ready to give up all of their assets to get one.

The Miami Dolphins just missed out on the playoffs despite a 10-6 season in 2020. Tua Tagovailoa must be their man now. And it looks like the Dolphins aren’t done trading either…

Who won the Dolphins-49ers trade?