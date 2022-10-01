Look: NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Tua Tagovailoa News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Shortly after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down on Thursday night, the NFL Players Association released a statement.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission," the NFLPA said. "Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing."

Fast forward to Saturday, and the NFLPA has reportedly made a major decision regarding Tagovailoa's injury.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFLPA has exercised its prerogative to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tagovailoa's situation.

Football fans aren't necessarily stunned by this news. They are, however, skeptical of how much of the blame falls on this one consultant.

"Knew we were going to see people get fired after the outrage from Thursday," one fan tweeted.

"Feels like a fall guy for the Dolphins' incompetence," a second fan said.

"That didn't take long," another fan replied to the news.

We'd imagine the NFLPA's decision is just the first of many moves to come.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills claims the league tested Tagovailoa for concussion symptoms every day since his injury against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

The Dolphins have not released a timetable for Tagovailoa's return.