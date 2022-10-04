NFL World Reacts To Controversial 'Concussion' Doctor News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Famous neuropathologist Bennet Omalu recently caught up with TMZ Sports to discuss Tua Tagovailoa's head injury from last Thursday.

Tagovailoa had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. The starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins was eventually discharged from the hospital.

Omalu, who discovered CTE, believes Tagovailoa suffered long-term brain damage. As a result, he thinks Tagovailoa should retire.

"It’s time. You’ve suffered severe, long-term, permanent brain damage,” Omalu said to TMZ Sports. “If you love your life, if you love your family, you love your kids—if you have kids—it’s time to gallantly walk away. Go find something else to do."

"I really hope Tua decides to retire," one fan tweeted. "The sport and money ain’t worth it."

"He absolutely should and should seek to sue as well," a second fan said.

"Damn I pray he's good for real," another fan wrote.

Last Friday, Tagovailoa released a statement regarding his health.

"I want to thank everyone for all their prayers and support since the game last night," Tagovailoa said. "It was difficult to not able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've receive from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out to me. I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back on the field with my teammates."

If Tagovailoa does return to the field later this season, we hope he stays healthy.