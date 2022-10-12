NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Locker Room Change

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

In an effort to get back on the right track, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a change to their locker room.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tyreek Hill and the rest of the team captains took the ping pong table out of the locker room. This is supposed to help the team regain its focus.

The rest of the NFL world, however, believes this is a laughable move.

"Blame the ping pong tables," Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted. "Not the fact the team the QB in harms way by playing him four days after a concussion. Genius."

"The causal link between ping pong and multiple concussions is well established," Mike Tanier said.

Devon Clements sarcastically wrote, "So proud of these million-dollar athletes really taking things seriously."

Miami's quarterback situation is the main problem right now, not the ping pong table.

Injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have left the Dolphins with Skylar Thompson as their starting quarterback. That's not an ideal situation.

The Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. As of now, Thompson is projected to start at quarterback.