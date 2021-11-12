The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Offensive Lineman’s Wild Play

A Miami Dolphins helmet on the field in training camp.LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins was about as ugly as it gets.

Both offenses struggled mightily in the first half and combined for just nine total points. The third quarter wasn’t much better, with both teams failing to score, leaving the Dolphins with their three-point lead.

However, early in the fourth quarter some magic happened. Facing a third-and-goal, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped back and tried to evade an onslaught of Ravens defenders.

He tossed the ball in the general direction of running back Myles Gaskin, who couldn’t make a play on the ball. Gaskin couldn’t make a play on the ball because offensive lineman Robert Hunt decided it was his time to shine.

Seeing the ball floating right to him, Hunt caught the pass and then made a few nifty moves to eventually find his way close to a touchdown.

Here’s the play.

Video of the play quickly went viral on social media with football fans everywhere loving the athleticism on display from the big fella.

Here’s some of the reaction.

Unfortunately, the play did not stand as Hunt was not an eligible receiver on the play. Miami was forced to settle for a field goal, increasing its lead to 9-3.

On the very next possession, the Dolphins forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The Dolphins now lead 15-3.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.