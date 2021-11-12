NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Offensive Lineman’s Wild Play

Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins was about as ugly as it gets.

Both offenses struggled mightily in the first half and combined for just nine total points. The third quarter wasn’t much better, with both teams failing to score, leaving the Dolphins with their three-point lead.

However, early in the fourth quarter some magic happened. Facing a third-and-goal, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped back and tried to evade an onslaught of Ravens defenders.

He tossed the ball in the general direction of running back Myles Gaskin, who couldn’t make a play on the ball. Gaskin couldn’t make a play on the ball because offensive lineman Robert Hunt decided it was his time to shine.

Seeing the ball floating right to him, Hunt caught the pass and then made a few nifty moves to eventually find his way close to a touchdown.

Here’s the play.

Video of the play quickly went viral on social media with football fans everywhere loving the athleticism on display from the big fella.

Unfortunately, the play did not stand as Hunt was not an eligible receiver on the play. Miami was forced to settle for a field goal, increasing its lead to 9-3.

On the very next possession, the Dolphins forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The Dolphins now lead 15-3.