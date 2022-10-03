NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Quarterback Signing News

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins needed to address their quarterback depth with Tua Tagovailoa unavailable for Week 5.

They did that on Monday, signing Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will be the quarterbacks backing up Teddy Bridgewater against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Sinnett is a familiar name for Dolphins fans. The University of San Diego alum spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Miami, even making his way onto the active roster a couple of times, though he never appeared in a regular season game.

Sinnett's preseason play earned him a bit of a cult-like following among the Miami fanbase though, which is why some are excited to have him back.

The odds of Sinnett seeing the field for the Fish are still slim, but if he is the team's QB2 this Sunday, he will be one snap away from making his NFL debut.

Miami will face the Jets at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.