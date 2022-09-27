NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Special Teams Coach News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Thomas Morstead #4 of the Miami Dolphins has his punt blocked by his own player in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

During the fourth quarter of the Bills-Dolphins game on Sunday afternoon, Thomas Morstead's punt went directly into the backside of Trent Sherfield. The ball ended up flying out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Several fans laughed when this play happened over the weekend. Some even called it "the butt punt"

When asked about this play on Tuesday, Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman revealed that he didn't find "the butt punt" amusing at all.

"Absolutely zero amusement and a 100 percent critical mistake that has an opportunity to possibly lose a game," Crossman said. "It never will get a smile from me."

Dolphins fans are loving this response from Crossman. The rest of the NFL world, however, believes he should lighten up.

"Good answer," a Dolphins fan replied.

"Love that mindset from the coach everyone in the media is making this a fun joke but we could’ve easily lost the game because of that play," another Miami fan said.

"Take it easy man," an NFL fan joked.

The Dolphins are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL.

On Thursday night, the Dolphins will face the Cincinnati Bengals in what should be a thrilling matchup.