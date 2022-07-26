NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Wide Receiver Signing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 31: The helmet of Jakeem Grant #19 of the Miami Dolphins is seen as he takes a knee during warmups before the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 31, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are adding a veteran presence to their locker room and wide receiver position group.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have signed veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Tua Tagovailoa has another weapon to work with in the passing game.

"Veteran WR Mohamed Sanu is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7," said Schefty.

"Mohamed Sanu immediately going into my "Whoa, he's only ___ years old?" file. I realize unless you're a QB or a K/P you're not long for the NFL, but I really thought Sanu was at least 35. (He's 32.)," said Steve Pelischek.

"That Miami WR deep chart is deeeep," wrote Jonah A Wooten.

"Brandon Bolden -->LV Sanu --> MIA Vets who can be helpful with transitioning the team to a new scheme where they have experience," said Matt Waldman.

"The Dolphins added a WR on the day vets report to camp Mohamed Sanu joins a crowded WR room & will likely face an uphill battle to stick on the team’s final 53-man roster #FinsUp," said Fins Up Network.

"This will spice up competition in an already competitive WR room. Sanu also has a cannon. In his NFL career, he has completed 7 of 8 passes for 233 yards and 4 TDs," wrote Jason Sarney.

A nice veteran signing for Miami.