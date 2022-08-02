NFL World Reacts To Huge Dolphins Punishment News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 07: Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross looks on from the sideline during warmups before the Dolphins met the Baltimore Ravens in a game at Sun Life Stadium on December 7, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

The NFL threw the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins this Tuesday, stripping them of their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick for violating the integrity of the game.

Additionally, the NFL suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17. The team was also fined $1.5 million.

The NFL ruled that Miami had "impermissible communications with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-20, while he was under contract to the New England Patriots. Those communications began as early as August 2019 and continued throughout the 2019 season and postseason."

The Dolphins also had "impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Fans were initially stunned by this news. Losing a first-round pick is a significant punishment.

Some people believe Ross should've been suspended for more than just a few months.

The Dolphins also had "impermissible communications" with Sean Payton while he was still with the New Orleans Saints.

The full findings of the NFL's investigation can be found here.