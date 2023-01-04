NFL World Reacts To Miami's Locker Room Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

With a potential playoff berth at stake this Sunday, the Dolphins have made a noticeable change to their locker room.

David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reported that Miami removed the ping pong table from its locker room ahead of this weekend's game.

This appears to be a motivational tactic for the Dolphins. NFL fans aren't buying it though.

"Apparently the only thing stopping the Dolphins from making the playoffs is a PING PONG TABLE," a fan joked.

"I’m gonna put a ping pong table and n our high school locker room just so that I can remove it ahead of rivalry week," one person sarcastically said. "Convey to our boys that we’re serious."

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus tweeted, "Is someone keeping track of the win % for MIA with/without the ping pong table?"

"Coaches always blame the ping pong table first," ESPN's Ed Werder wrote.

The Dolphins are currently on a five-game losing streak. Perhaps the ping pong table is to blame for that.

There's a chance the Dolphins will start Skylar Thompson at quarterback against the Jets this Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa are banged up at the moment.