NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson playing quarterback for the Texans.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson was hoping to go to the Dolphins at some point, but that doesn’t look to be happening now.

The Dolphins have fired Brian Flores despite them going 8-1 to finish the season after starting out 1-7. Flores even had the team in a playoff spot going into Week 17 before being eliminated that same week.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Flores was a significant reason why Watson wanted to be traded there. With a new coach coming in, that trade looks unlikely to happen.

Watson still has his legal issues to sort through before he likely can even think about playing football again.

He missed all of this season as he’s been accused of sexual assault by 22 different women. He’s made it clear that he wants to be traded but the looming investigation is going to make that difficult.

The NFL world was excited that this meant there’s one less option for Watson on the table.

The Dolphins will be keeping general manager Chris Grier in the fold. He’ll likely have a big say in who the next head coach is.

Flores went 19-14 these last two seasons before getting the ax.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.