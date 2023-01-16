NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier bullishly backed Tua Tagovailoa on Monday afternoon.

During his media session, Grier said definitively that Tua "is our starting quarterback."

"I don't know if I can say that anymore clearly," he added.

One Dolphins fan thinks Grier was being sincere in his words today.

Grier saved an offseason of rumors," they reasoned.

Not everyone is convinced though.

"Keeping the seat warm for Brady," one person suggested.

"Strong 'Josh is our guy' energy tbh," said a Steelers fan referring to the Cardinals' public "commitment" to Josh Rosen before drafting Kyler Murray.

Of course, given Tua's injury history, there are some who are most worried about his long-term health.

"Tua has suffered three concussions already and he’s only 24," said a Seahawks fan. "I fear for his quality of life in his 30’s. I legitimately think he should consider retiring from the game. It’s simply not worth permanent, irreversible brain damage."

Tua missed multiple games this season with two confirmed concussions, the second of which kept him out for Miami's final two regular season games and Sunday's playoff loss to Buffalo.

In the 13 games he did play, Tua threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.