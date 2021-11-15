NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

There isn’t much of a quarterback controversy for the Miami Dolphins right now. That didn’t stop Brian Flores from declaring Tua Tagovailoa his starting quarterback on Monday afternoon.

Flores announced on Monday that Tagovailoa will start against the New York Jets this Sunday.

Tagovailoa has dealt with a number of injures this season. He wasn’t 100 percent last week, but was still able to lead the Dolphins to their biggest win of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday after coming off the bench.

Tagovailoa will try and make it two straight this Sunday against the Jets.

Brian Flores announces Tua Tagovailoa will start Sunday vs. Jets. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 15, 2021

It’s safe to say Dolphins fans are excited.

The second-year quarterback out of Alabama is finally starting to figure out how to win football games.

Dolphins fans rejoice https://t.co/tn6xT1x8O2 — 3rd & Juan (@3rdnJuan) November 15, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa has been dealing with a finger injury these past few weeks.

Following the Dolphins’ win over the Ravens, Brian Flores shared Tagovailoa’s finger is getting better.

“The finger was an issue. It was getting better. He was close, a lot closer than last week,” Flores said of the decision not to start Tagovailoa, via NFL.com. “We knew if there was an issue with Jacoby we would be able to play him. That’s the route we went.”

