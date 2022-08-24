NFL World Reacts To New Dolphins Trade Rumor

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

According to a report from Pro Football Focus, the Miami Dolphins have discussed tight end Mike Gesicki in trade talks.

"The Dolphins, of course, would not cut Gesicki, who’s playing on a fully guaranteed franchise tag this season, but a trade isn’t out of the question," PFF's Doug Kyed wrote. "In fact, the Dolphins have 'brought up' Gesicki’s name to other teams, a league source told PFF. That doesn’t mean anything will transpire, but Miami has been willing to engage in conversations."

Gesicki set career-highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (780) last season and is playing on the aforementioned franchise tag this year.

However, his lack of proficiency as a pass blocker could make him expendable in new head coach Mike McDaniel's run-heavy scheme.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday to pare down their rosters to 53 men.

We'll see if Gesicki gets moved by then, or if the Dolphins hang onto him beyond the cut deadline.