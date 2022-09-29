NFL World Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa Video

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins talks with teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 before the start of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa competed for the starting quarterback position in Miami back in 2020.

This week, the two former teammates had some time to just hang out and enjoy each other's company in advance of the Dolphins' Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fitzpatrick is part of Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football coverage, and his assignment for Dolphins-Bengals included sitting down with Tua for a little ukulele singalong.

We'll let you listen to Fitz's crooning on your own, but let's just say there are no hard feelings between the two from their time battling for the same spot, and fans are understandably loving their musical duet.

Gotta love it. Fitzpatrick is clearly having fun with his new gig, and Tagovailoa looks as relaxed as he should after getting off to a 3-0 start and playing quality football.

The Dolphins are one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, but they will have a stiff test in Cincinnati tonight against the defending AFC champions.

The Bengals are 1-2 and in need of a win, and Tagovailoa is a little banged up coming off last Sunday's game. Should be a good one.

Kickoff for Bengals-Dolphins is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.