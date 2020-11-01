NFL World Reacts To Stunning Rams vs. Dolphins Game

Of all the upsets brewing in Week 8, few are as surprising as the beatdown that the Miami Dolphins are giving to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Dolphins were three-point home underdogs heading into the game, but are giving LA everything they can handle and more. At halftime, Miami leads the game 28-10, and they’ve dominated in just about every front.

Tua Tagovailoa, making his first start as a rookie, has had a light workload, throwing only 11 times in the first half. But he does have a touchdown, which he threw to Devante Parker in the first quarter to level the game after an early TD from the Rams.

From there, Tua and the Dolphins really got things going. All three units of the Dolphins contributed points in the second quarter.

Andrew Van Ginkel grabbed a Jared Goff fumble and took it back 60 yards for a touchdown. Then Jakeem Grant took a punt 88 yards to the house. Shortly before halftime, Myles Gaskin ran the ball in for a touchdown to give the Dolphins a three-touchdown lead.

Needless to say, the rest of the NFL world is impressed right now:

Three consecutive games, the Dolphins have smacked the 49ers, Jets and currently the Rams. It's time to start talking about the Dolphins as a good team. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 1, 2020

Never has yardage been so irrelevant (Rams 224, Dolphins 54). Miami up 28-10 at half. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 1, 2020

But some like ESPN analyst Ryan Clark are also pointing out that it just might be the Rams being nowhere near as good as we thought:

Well!! Doesn’t matter if the Dolphins’ QB can play because the Rams’ QB can’t today… Goff is under constant pressure, looks more like the newbie, than young Tua, & his eyes are bigger than a brand new millionaire in his first visit to Tootsie’s Cabaret. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 1, 2020

Regardless, the Rams will need to overcome a pretty big gulf in order to get back into this one.

Could we be looking at a win in Tua Tagovailoa’s first start for the Dolphins?