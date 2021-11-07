The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday morning.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wouldn’t be starting for the Miami Dolphins today.

“Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand that has not recovered enough to allow him to start today’s game against the Texans,” Schefter reported. “Jacoby Brissett now is expected to be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback today.”

Those on social media immediately pointed out that the Dolphins have a short week before their next game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Miami has the Ravens on Thursday night, as well. Just a weird week for Tagovailoa all the way around,” NFL analyst Albert Breer said.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland thinks it’s time to move on from the oft-injured quarterback.

“As much as you like the kid,” Booger started. “Tua is a younger version of Garoppolo. Just can’t stay healthy therefore as a team you have to move on 49ers will do it next season. Dolphins should follow suit.”

“Rooting for the kid, but durability might be an issue,” another fan said earlier this morning.

Tagovailoa entered the NFL with injury concerns. He suffered two significant ankle injuries during his time at Alabama. A dislocated hip also sidelined the former No. 5 overall pick before he entered the NFL.

When available, he’s one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks. However, he just can’t stay healthy.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.