NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wouldn’t be starting for the Miami Dolphins today.

“Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand that has not recovered enough to allow him to start today’s game against the Texans,” Schefter reported. “Jacoby Brissett now is expected to be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback today.”

Those on social media immediately pointed out that the Dolphins have a short week before their next game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Miami has the Ravens on Thursday night, as well. Just a weird week for Tagovailoa all the way around,” NFL analyst Albert Breer said.

Miami has the Ravens on Thursday night, as well. Just a weird week for Tagovailoa all the way around. https://t.co/A0nKuJjKa0 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2021

ESPN’s Booger McFarland thinks it’s time to move on from the oft-injured quarterback.

“As much as you like the kid,” Booger started. “Tua is a younger version of Garoppolo. Just can’t stay healthy therefore as a team you have to move on 49ers will do it next season. Dolphins should follow suit.”

As much as u like the kid. Tua is a younger version of Garapalo. Just can’t stay healthy therefore as a team you have to move on 49ers will do it next season. Dolphins should follow suit https://t.co/yRxXzvpzjz — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 7, 2021

“Rooting for the kid, but durability might be an issue,” another fan said earlier this morning.

Rooting for the kid but durability might be an issue https://t.co/7fjvej0LSy — Austin (@ChefTrillie_) November 7, 2021

Tagovailoa entered the NFL with injury concerns. He suffered two significant ankle injuries during his time at Alabama. A dislocated hip also sidelined the former No. 5 overall pick before he entered the NFL.

When available, he’s one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks. However, he just can’t stay healthy.