NFL World Reacts To The Chris Grier Brother News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: General Manager Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins talks to the media prior to introducing new head coach Mike McDaniel on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is no longer the only active GM in his immediate family.

This morning, the San Jose Sharks hired Grier's brother Mike, a longtime NHL player, as their new GM. He is now the first Black person to hold a general managing role in the NHL.

Mike's hiring has generated a lot of commentary from around the sports world, largely due to his familial connections.

"The Sharks are making an historic hire for their GM in Mike Grier, whose older brother Chris Grier is the Dolphins’ GM," said ESPN's Field Yates. "Really cool to have two general managers from the same family in two different major sports leagues."

"Brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier. Son of former NFL executive Bobby Grier," said Yates' ESPN colleague Pete Thamel. "That's one of the most impressive families in American sports. Very cool."

Grier, who played in the NHL from 1996-2011, has had stints as an assistant coach and hockey operations advisor before being tabbed for his latest gig.

Congratulations to the Grier family on what is a pretty amazing accomplishment.