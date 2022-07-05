NFL World Reacts To The Chris Grier Brother News
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is no longer the only active GM in his immediate family.
This morning, the San Jose Sharks hired Grier's brother Mike, a longtime NHL player, as their new GM. He is now the first Black person to hold a general managing role in the NHL.
Mike's hiring has generated a lot of commentary from around the sports world, largely due to his familial connections.
"The Sharks are making an historic hire for their GM in Mike Grier, whose older brother Chris Grier is the Dolphins’ GM," said ESPN's Field Yates. "Really cool to have two general managers from the same family in two different major sports leagues."
"Brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier. Son of former NFL executive Bobby Grier," said Yates' ESPN colleague Pete Thamel. "That's one of the most impressive families in American sports. Very cool."
Grier, who played in the NHL from 1996-2011, has had stints as an assistant coach and hockey operations advisor before being tabbed for his latest gig.
Congratulations to the Grier family on what is a pretty amazing accomplishment.