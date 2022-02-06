The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins’ Coaching Hire

The NFL hosts Super Bowl 54 in Miami, Florida.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets on November 6, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have officially hired their new head coach.

49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has taken the job after he did multiple interviews with the team.

McDaniel has been the hot name in that search ever since it’s opened and now he’s getting the job.

He just finished up his fifth season with the 49ers, though this was his first as the offensive coordinator. In his previous four seasons, he was their run game coordinator.

McDaniel has been in the NFL since 2005 when he began his coaching career with the Denver Broncos as an intern.

Throughout his career, he was also an offensive assistant under Kyle Shanahan when he was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL world loves this hire for the Dolphins as they look to get back on track.

McDaniel takes over for Brian Flores after he was fired a few weeks ago. He went 24-25 overall with the Dolphins, but 19-14 the previous two years.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.