NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins’ Coaching Hire

The Miami Dolphins have officially hired their new head coach.

49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has taken the job after he did multiple interviews with the team.

We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Hk5gIQsc6l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2022

McDaniel has been the hot name in that search ever since it’s opened and now he’s getting the job.

He just finished up his fifth season with the 49ers, though this was his first as the offensive coordinator. In his previous four seasons, he was their run game coordinator.

McDaniel has been in the NFL since 2005 when he began his coaching career with the Denver Broncos as an intern.

Throughout his career, he was also an offensive assistant under Kyle Shanahan when he was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL world loves this hire for the Dolphins as they look to get back on track.

And away we goooooooooo https://t.co/r5n7YqRqx3 — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) February 6, 2022

I’m all for it. Wanted him or kellen moore. Definitely content with McDaniel. https://t.co/lCFFsBvFEs — Tyler Helton (@_heltonn) February 6, 2022

Homerun Hire https://t.co/ArH3TcPh8b — Sad Jets Fan (@jets_sad) February 6, 2022

McDaniel had an interview with the #Dolphins that lasted for 10 hours this weekend. He’s been with Kyle Shanahan every season dating all the way back to 2011 with the Redskins. He’s been Shanahan’s right hand man. I like this hire from the #Dolphins. #NFL | #FinsUp https://t.co/XPBIDLZyfU — Brandon Carr (@bcarr_13) February 6, 2022

Put stock in the Miami running game being vastly improved next year. https://t.co/UvZaJHREbE — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 6, 2022

For the first time since 2011, Kyle Shanahan will be without Mike McDaniels working alongside him. McDaniels’ promotion is likely a bitter sweet moment for the two close friends. #49ers https://t.co/HFPJ1uyQUx — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) February 6, 2022

McDaniel’s got the coolest running game in the world and the Dolphins refuse to spend anything above a seventh round pick on a running back. Makes sense. https://t.co/viUjipz2fm — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 6, 2022

McDaniel was a ball boy for Mike Shanahan in Denver and played WR at Yale. Been coaching with Kyle Shanahan since Houston.

Extremely bright, really good communicator.

He’s biracial and would be the first HC coach of color hired this cycle. https://t.co/k5kUhYjfuK — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) February 6, 2022

The 49ers could potentially have 4(?) third round picks in the next 2 drafts via the NFL’s minority compensation rule Will they make some big moves in the offseason? Probably not, but the assets are there https://t.co/UpS1iFu8cd — karan (@905Kar) February 6, 2022

A meteoric rise for Mike McDaniel as 49ers’ OC the past year. He entered the 2021 season as a first-time coordinator who’d never done regular press conferences. McDaniel developed a public voice this season — his sense of humor was a hit — and now he’ll be Miami’s head coach https://t.co/OekoaFZeWl — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 6, 2022

McDaniel takes over for Brian Flores after he was fired a few weeks ago. He went 24-25 overall with the Dolphins, but 19-14 the previous two years.