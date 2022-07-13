NFL World Reacts To The Nick Saban, Stripper Story

MIAMI - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Nick Saban of the Miami Dolphins claps for his defense after a key series of downs against the New England Patriots at Dolphin Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 21-0. (Photo by Paul Spinelli/Getty Images)

During this week's edition of "The Pivot Podcast," former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder shared a wild story involving Nick Saban.

In 2005, Saban was the head coach of the Dolphins. Crowder, who co-hosts "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor, revealed that he brought in a stripper for his "rookie show."

"I brought in a stripper and had her dance for Nick Saban," Crowder said. "I brought strippers in the Dolphins’ facility. She walked in with nothing but a thong on and a Jason Taylor jersey, and she went up there, and Nick Saban was on a chair and she went up and shook it for Nick Saban."

Crowder made it clear that Saban didn't participate in any extracurricular activities.

"Nick Saban grabbed her hips, moved her to the side and ran up the stairs."

Football fans are quite amused by this story, and understandably so.

Fans aren't surprised to hear that Saban made the right - and smart - decision in this situation.

Besides, fans don't believe Saban would jeopardize his relationship with his wife Terry.

Saban remained the head coach of the Dolphins for just one more season before making the move to Alabama.

We'd imagine fans would love to hear Saban's thoughts on Crowder's story.