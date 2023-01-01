NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tua Tagovailoa Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa will not play for the Miami Dolphins today as he deals with his second confirmed concussion of the season.

Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol on Monday after playing the entire game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. On FOX's pregame show today, Jay Glazer shared some terrifying details about the third-year quarterback's situation.

"#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was watching film with Mike McDaniel on Monday and he struggled to remember some of the decisions he made during their loss to Green Bay," tweeted PFF's Ari Meirov. "That's when they got concerned and had him tested for a concussion, per @JayGlazer."

Glazer's report has fueled conversation about Tagovailoa and his concussion history.

"Important point here about delayed onset of symptoms. These aren’t always black/white or obvious," said physical therapist Aaron Borgmann. "Seen plenty of these that get reported next day & that’s still a very good thing that we as profession have seen an increase of Overall a positive IMO in player health/protection."

Other fans are concerned about the QB's long-term health.

"Just shut him down," one said.

"Just retire man," another added.

"Jesus Tua don't ruin your life," said a third.

"This is legit so sad, they're gonna ruin Tua," chimed in a fourth.

Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Tagovailoa against the New England Patriots this afternoon. There's been no update on the former No. 5 overall pick's status for the rest of the season.