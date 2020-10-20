The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Tua Tagovailoa News

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins makes his first completed pass during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL world this morning with their decision to officially start the Tua Tagovailoa Era.

Two days after Tua made his NFL debut in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Jets, Miami announced it was making the rookie its starting quarterback beginning in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins have a bye this weekend.

The prevailing wisdom was that Miami planned to name Tua its starter at some point this season, but the fact they are doing it now is surprising. After all, the Dolphins are 3-3 and firmly in the AFC playoff mix, and Tua has only played one series as a pro.

Immediately following the news, reaction poured in from around the NFL world. Some analysts loved the decision and figured it had to be the organization’s plan all along, while others though the timing was curious.

Below is just a snippet of the commentary.

Two things seem clear about Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa decision. It will be very interesting to watch how this unfolds, and everybody seems to be rooting for the quarterback to do well.

Considering all Tua had to go through to get back to this point, we have to admit we’re pulling for him as well.


