NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL world this morning with their decision to officially start the Tua Tagovailoa Era.

Two days after Tua made his NFL debut in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Jets, Miami announced it was making the rookie its starting quarterback beginning in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins have a bye this weekend.

The prevailing wisdom was that Miami planned to name Tua its starter at some point this season, but the fact they are doing it now is surprising. After all, the Dolphins are 3-3 and firmly in the AFC playoff mix, and Tua has only played one series as a pro.

Immediately following the news, reaction poured in from around the NFL world. Some analysts loved the decision and figured it had to be the organization’s plan all along, while others though the timing was curious.

Below is just a snippet of the commentary.

The decision to start Tua should never have had anything to do with how well Fitz was playing. It’s about when Tua was ready and Brian Flores believes he is. I love it. #FinsUp — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) October 20, 2020

Pumped for Tua, exceptionally easy young person to root for. And Ryan Fitzpatrick is a pure professional. That’s it. Pro. — Adam Amin (@adamamin) October 20, 2020

I’m not sure the @MiamiDolphins timing is right on this one if you want to win now, but watch this video and tell me you don’t root for Ryan Fitzpatrick. THIS is why guys LOVE playing with Fitz and he raises the play of those around him. It also shows a lot about @Tua… https://t.co/U66MP5lzNS — Eric Wood (@EWood70) October 20, 2020

Why turn to Tua now, with the #Dolphins on a 2-game win streak? Said one source: "It's just time." Brian Flores is known for surprises. Here's another one. Tua gets his first start after the bye, at home Nov. 1 against the #Rams. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 20, 2020

With the division there for the taking? This is like #Giants going to Eli in 2004 https://t.co/OQ3MuLjUJi — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 20, 2020

I am always a big believer in playing the kid as soon as possible. So making Tua the starter is right. But the Dolphins are in the playoff race. That’s the weird thing about it. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) October 20, 2020

It was inevitable but the timing is a little weird as Fitz has led them to 2 straight wins and in the thick of the AFC East https://t.co/9quWHXgefa — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 20, 2020

I view the timing of the #Dolphins QB switch as a Kap/Alex Smith type deal. Fitzpatrick wasn’t playing bad, they just feel that Tua can give them something extra at the position. — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) October 20, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa will create the type of excitement in South Florida that Dan Marino, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did. He transcends sport. He is a potential megastar. And it’s almost time. It’s happening. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 20, 2020

Interesting timing to switch to Tua, but my best guess is the Dolphins want to find out what they have in Tua because that 2021 Texans 1st-round pick could get very interesting if it ends up inside of the top 5. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) October 20, 2020

Two things seem clear about Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa decision. It will be very interesting to watch how this unfolds, and everybody seems to be rooting for the quarterback to do well.

Considering all Tua had to go through to get back to this point, we have to admit we’re pulling for him as well.