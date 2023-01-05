NFL World Reacts To The Zach Thomas Announcement

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 08: Zach Thomas #54 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions on September 8, 2002 at the Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida . (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images) The Sporting News/Getty Images

Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas finds himself in familiar territory this January.

On Wednesday, Thomas was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the class of 2023. This is the fourth year in a row he has been named a finalist.

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker, had over 1,700 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles and four touchdowns during his NFL career.

Though it's not a huge surprise, there are countless fans who want to see Thomas inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

"Elect him already," one person said.

Another person wrote, "It’s gotta be this year, right?"

"How ZT isn’t in the HOF already is just wild," a third person tweeted.

Thomas, a former All-American at Texas Tech, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Will this be the year that Thomas adds "Pro Football Hall of Famer" to his résumé? We'll find out next month.