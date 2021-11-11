NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night’s Dolphins Quarterback News

The Miami Dolphins will head into tonight’s primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is recovering from a fractured middle finger and did not play in Week 9. However, he is still set to back up Brissett in tonight’s game, implying that he’s healthy enough to play.

It’s been a rough season for Tua as he’s battled all sorts of injuries. He missed three weeks earlier this season but is struggling even when he’s healthy.

Tua is completing 65.6-percent of his passes for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns with five picks this year. He’s 1-4 as a starter this season while the Dolphins are 2-7 overall.

The NFL world seems to believe that this is a further sign the Dolphins are going nowhere this season. But there are bigger questions about Tua’s viability as their starter. Given Tua’s struggles and the team’s seeming indecisiveness with him, it’s understandable:

If Tua is healthy enough to be the backup, why can’t he start 🤔 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 11, 2021

“Tua will backup “ Aka Tua Tagovailoa has been benched https://t.co/BcRSv1xVZy — Kev ☔️ (@HollywoodxKev) November 11, 2021

This season can end https://t.co/h7McmRfC8j — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) November 11, 2021

Wanna hear the most depressing six words in the NFL today? https://t.co/iA0Rp4J82I — Ole St. Jared (@LikelyAlien) November 11, 2021

The Dolphins are out here putting their #6 pick (who they’ve destroyed mentally) as the backup QB, with a fractured finger on his throwing hand… Flores “culture” 😂😂😂#PhinsDown https://t.co/lxhaDwRgLZ — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) November 11, 2021

The Miami Dolphins went 10-6 last season, narrowly missing the playoffs in Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie season. But the Dolphins haven’t built off last year’s success and at this point their playoff hopes are effectively dead.

Miami’s season from this point on is just an evaluation period. And it’s going to be tough to evaluate Tua if he doesn’t play.

Things are likely to get worse before they get better for the Dolphins.