NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Miami Rumor

What if Tom Brady had decided to sign with the Dolphins, rather than the Bucs? That’s a rumor that’s been making the rounds on Tuesday after the Brian Flores lawsuit came out.

Per Adam Beasley, Brady was set to pick the Dolphins but didn’t want to play for Flores since he was the head coach.

The rumor in Miami has long been that Brady would have picked the Dolphins over the Buccaneers if not for Brian Flores being the Dolphins’ coach. This could help explain why. https://t.co/Yollium7w4 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 1, 2022

If that rumor is true, it’s possible that Brady was a bit upset at the Patriots and wanted to go against them twice a year to see what they lost.

That said, the NFL world isn’t buying this at all.

Brady ended up making a good decision as he won a Super Bowl in his first season as a Buccaneer. Tampa Bay took down Kansas City 31-9 to stop its attempt of going back-to-back.

The Bucs then tried their best to go for two in a row this season but fell short in the NFC Divisional Round.

They lost to the Rams, 30-27 off of a Matt Gay game-winning kick.

Now that this rumor is out there, it’s possible there could be other “what if?” scenarios brought to light.