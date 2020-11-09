The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Performance Today

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

In his second professional start, Tua Tagovailoa is reminding everyone why he was the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Tua is ballin’ out against the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Miami Dolphins rookie has passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns while also showing impressive mobility with his legs.

After Tua found Mack Hollins early in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 31, reactions poured in from around the NFL universe.

Analysts, scouts, beat writers and more chimed in with their takes on what they were seeing from the smooth southpaw.

It’s great to see Tua Tagovailoa back healthy and playing well. His development is absolutely crucial for the future of the Miami Dolphins.

Another reason why it is good to see Tua showing out: some pundits have been way too quick to say Miami made a mistake in not taking Justin Herbert, who wound up going one pick later to the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert has been incredibly impressive in his rookie season, but how about we give Tua some time to play before we make such declarations?

Right now, Miami leads the Cardinals 34-31 late in the fourth quarter. A win would push the Dolphins to 5-3 at the midway point of the season.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.