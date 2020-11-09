NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Performance Today

In his second professional start, Tua Tagovailoa is reminding everyone why he was the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Tua is ballin’ out against the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Miami Dolphins rookie has passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns while also showing impressive mobility with his legs.

After Tua found Mack Hollins early in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 31, reactions poured in from around the NFL universe.

Analysts, scouts, beat writers and more chimed in with their takes on what they were seeing from the smooth southpaw.

Welcome to the Tua Tagovailoa era. pic.twitter.com/7be9LTnNCJ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 8, 2020

Tua dealin’ too…young QB’s 🔥. Good for the game! — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 8, 2020

I was dead wrong about not playing @Tua for the @MiamiDolphins But dead right about how special he is! Looking like Drew Brees+Steve Young out there! — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 8, 2020

What a throw capping an amazing game-tying drive by @Tua Holy 💨 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 8, 2020

Tua, Burrow, Herbert, Murray, Jackson, Mahomes.The QB position seems in good hands with the young guns. This could be a really fun decade of QB play coming up — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 8, 2020

Watching Mahomes and Watson and Kyler and Dak and Lamar and Allen and Tua and Burrow and Herbert and Lawrence and Fields and Tom Brady play QB for the next 10+ years. The NFL is in such good hands. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2020

what an absurdly great drive from Tua!!! this game rules — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 8, 2020

One thing we can say for sure about Tua: The hip seems to be fine. — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) November 8, 2020

It’s great to see Tua Tagovailoa back healthy and playing well. His development is absolutely crucial for the future of the Miami Dolphins.

Another reason why it is good to see Tua showing out: some pundits have been way too quick to say Miami made a mistake in not taking Justin Herbert, who wound up going one pick later to the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert has been incredibly impressive in his rookie season, but how about we give Tua some time to play before we make such declarations?

Right now, Miami leads the Cardinals 34-31 late in the fourth quarter. A win would push the Dolphins to 5-3 at the midway point of the season.