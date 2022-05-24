Tyreek Hill Is Confident In Tua: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

It's only May, but a lot of pressure has already been placed on the shoulders of Tua Tagovailoa. Fortunately for him, his top wide receiver has shown time and time again that he'll be by his side.

On Tuesday, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill complimented Tagovailoa several times while speaking to the media at OTAs.

"Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught him in my life," Hill told reporters. "Tua is a very accurate QB."

Hill then stated that he has a lot of confidence in his new quarterback.

"I’m very confident in my QB… the sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent."

Even though Hill has expressed confidence in Tagovailoa, the NFL world isn't buying stock in the left-handed quarterback just yet.

"Overcompensating cus he know Tua lacking," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Was endlessly defending Tua put into Tyreek's record-breaking contract?"

Of course, Dolphins fans are pleased with Hill's comments about Tagovailoa.

They're hoping Hill will be the missing piece Miami's squad has needed for the past few seasons.

Last season, Tagovailoa completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

If Tagovailoa is on the same page with Hill this fall, he should be able to improve those numbers.