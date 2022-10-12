NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill Decision News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the rest of the captains on the team have made a change to their locker room.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team captains have decided to remove the ping pong tables from the locker room.

The goal here for Miami is to focus strictly on its upcoming opponent, the Minnesota Vikings. If that means the Dolphins need to remove their ping pong tables, then so be it.

"That, to me, is leadership," McDaniel told reporters.

NFL fans, however, aren't so sure this is a sign of leadership.

"Might be the funniest thing we see all day," one fan said.

"Dolphins fans didn’t want to hear about 16 Bills being hurt as why Buffalo lost, but their team is out here blaming ping pong," a Bills fan said.

Another fan wrote, "This kills me cause they act like these guys wanna lose or something and now that the ping pong table is gone they’re locked in."

After starting off 3-0, the Dolphins have lost back-to-back games.

The Dolphins will try to get back in the win column this Sunday.