NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill Training Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back in Missouri this weekend to host a pair of youth football camps.

The first session was in Joplin on Friday, with the second one scheduled for this afternoon in Columbia. Hill has shared some clips of Friday's event on Twitter.

In one, the Miami Dolphins' speedster shows off his ridiculous foot speed during a ladder drill. The campers in the background were impressed, but they were not the only ones judging by the social media reaction to the video.

Hill also shared another video of himself lining up at cornerback and getting beaten by a camper playing wide receiver.

He's definitely a good sport for putting this out there.

No matter what the rest of that kid's football career looks like, he can say he once beat a perennial Pro Bowler in 1-on-1 coverage.

Even if Hill doesn't play defensive back, that's still a highlight for the young man.