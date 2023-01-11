NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tua Tagovailoa Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to resume football activities. As a result, he has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Christmas against the Packers. It was his second confirmed concussion of the season.

With Tagovailoa ruled out and Teddy Bridgewater still hurt, the Dolphins are preparing to start Skylar Thompson this weekend.

Thompson started the Dolphins' regular-season finale against the Jets. He completed 20-of-31 pass attempts for 152 yards.

NFL fans are understandably upset that Tagovailoa will miss the Dolphins' first playoff game since the 2016 season.

"This is obviously the right move for Tua's health, but this really sucks for the Dolphins who would have had a serious chance to make some noise if he was playing," one person said.

"WOW. Sorry Fins fans i wish we coulda had a clean game," a Bills fan tweeted.

"Glad we made the playoffs, can’t believe it’s going to be the second straight time without our QB1," a Dolphins fan wrote. "Tua showed he can be the guy when he’s on the field, but his health concerns still leave plenty of questions for the offseason."

The Dolphins split the regular-season series with the Bills. In their previous meeting, Tagovailoa had 234 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Now that Tagovailoa has been officially ruled out, it would not be a surprise to see the spread for this game increase by a noticeable margin.