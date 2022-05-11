NFL World Reacts To Viral Tua Tagovailoa Practice Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins makes his first completed pass during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If you're an inhabitant of football Twitter, you've probably seen the Tua Tagovailoa practice throw video in the last 12 hours.

The Miami Dolphins thought they were showcasing their new Tua-to-Tyreek Hill connection when they tweeted out a video of the third-year quarterback connecting on a downfield pass with the newly-acquired All-Pro receiver.

However, many viewers are not focusing on the result (a completion against air). Instead, they are looking at the throw in its entirety, and the picture isn't very pretty.

It definitely seems like Tua underthrew the speedy Hill, who had to wait for the pass to come down. That's not going to alleviate the legitimate concerns many have had about Tua's ability to effectively find Hill downfield.

The reaction to the play on social media certainly has been more negative than positive.

Maybe there were better throws the social media team could have chosen. Maybe Tua's lack of arm strength won't matter much come September.

But maybe this clip is a not-so-subtle hint that no matter how improved Miami's offensive supporting cast is, the team's ceiling will be limited by its signal caller.

That's a possibility Dolphins fans are hoping doesn't become reality.