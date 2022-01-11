The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Xavien Howard Speculation

Xavien Howard in action for the Miami Dolphins.MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 22: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

This offseason is shaping up to be a wild one for the Miami Dolphins. On Tuesday, All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account.

Howard shared a picture of him leaving Hard Rock Stadium. This doesn’t necessarily mean he wants out, but the timing of this post is interesting to say the least.

With Brian Flores officially out as the head coach of the Dolphins, there could be some major changes coming to the roster.

Of course, Dolphins fans are hoping Howard’s post isn’t his way of saying goodbye to the organization.

“Man if you want to run far way from the fins organization I don’t blame you,” one fan said.

“Please tell me this isn’t Xavien leaving man,” another fan said.

“Don’t care what the GM or new coach think, we (THE TRUE FANS) want you here,” a third fan tweeted.

Howard is under contract for the Dolphins through the 2024 season. His base salary for the 2022 season is currently set at $12.9 million.

In 16 games this season, Howard had 50 combined tackles, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions. If he requests a trade, there’ll most likely be a significant market for him.

