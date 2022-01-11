NFL World Reacts To The Xavien Howard Speculation

This offseason is shaping up to be a wild one for the Miami Dolphins. On Tuesday, All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account.

Howard shared a picture of him leaving Hard Rock Stadium. This doesn’t necessarily mean he wants out, but the timing of this post is interesting to say the least.

With Brian Flores officially out as the head coach of the Dolphins, there could be some major changes coming to the roster.

Of course, Dolphins fans are hoping Howard’s post isn’t his way of saying goodbye to the organization.

“Man if you want to run far way from the fins organization I don’t blame you,” one fan said.

“Please tell me this isn’t Xavien leaving man,” another fan said.

“Don’t care what the GM or new coach think, we (THE TRUE FANS) want you here,” a third fan tweeted.

Howard is under contract for the Dolphins through the 2024 season. His base salary for the 2022 season is currently set at $12.9 million.

In 16 games this season, Howard had 50 combined tackles, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions. If he requests a trade, there’ll most likely be a significant market for him.