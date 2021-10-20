NFL World Speculating About Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

The Spun

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday morning.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The latest report saying the Miami Dolphins could be trading for Deshaun Watson soon begs the obvious question: what happens to Tua Tagovailoa?

The Dolphins took Tua with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft thinking he’d be their franchise quarterback. However, while the former Alabama star has flashed excellent form at times in Miami, he’s also been marred by inconsistent play.

Additionally, Tua has been bitten by injuries, which have been a problem for him dating back to his college days. He was knocked out of the Dolphins’ Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills this season and missed the next three games as a result.

Seeing Miami give up on Tua this soon would be pretty stunning, considering how much they invested in him. However, that is the modern NFL for you, where quarterbacks have to develop on an expedited timeline or else.

With it looking like Tua could be done with the Dolphins, many around the NFL are wondering where he’ll play next. It seems like there’s a lot of smoke around the Denver Broncos right now.

In 13 career NFL games, Tua has completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,358 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s slated to make his 13th career start this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

We’ll see if he’s ultimately still a member of the Dolphins long enough to do that.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.