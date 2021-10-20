NFL World Speculating About Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

The latest report saying the Miami Dolphins could be trading for Deshaun Watson soon begs the obvious question: what happens to Tua Tagovailoa?

The Dolphins took Tua with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft thinking he’d be their franchise quarterback. However, while the former Alabama star has flashed excellent form at times in Miami, he’s also been marred by inconsistent play.

Additionally, Tua has been bitten by injuries, which have been a problem for him dating back to his college days. He was knocked out of the Dolphins’ Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills this season and missed the next three games as a result.

Seeing Miami give up on Tua this soon would be pretty stunning, considering how much they invested in him. However, that is the modern NFL for you, where quarterbacks have to develop on an expedited timeline or else.

With it looking like Tua could be done with the Dolphins, many around the NFL are wondering where he’ll play next. It seems like there’s a lot of smoke around the Denver Broncos right now.

The Broncos should be interested in Tua Tagovailoa. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 20, 2021

So the Dolphins gotta swap Tua for picks before the deal to reach the Watson price https://t.co/XlqGdRyCnq — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 20, 2021

If a team trades a first round pick for Tua right now, that team has been taken over by Bill O'Brien and should be contracted posthaste. #Texans https://t.co/vCR1c1xIIV — battleredblog (@battleredblog) October 20, 2021

In regards to the #Texans closing in on a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami #Dolphins, I am hearing that it could be a three team deal that would send Tua Tagovailoa to the Washington Football Team. — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) October 20, 2021

i spoke to Tua (and his family) at radio row during Super Bowl LIV and they (even back then) really wanted to be part of the Dolphins organization and the Miami community. it’s just very unfortunate what his experience has been — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) October 20, 2021

I have a feeling Denver may be getting a new QB in the mail before long. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) October 20, 2021

Denver rumored for Tua. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 20, 2021

In 13 career NFL games, Tua has completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,358 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s slated to make his 13th career start this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

We’ll see if he’s ultimately still a member of the Dolphins long enough to do that.