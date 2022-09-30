NFLPA Releases Statement After Scary Tua Tagovailoa Injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down on Thursday night in one of the scariest scenes the NFL world has ever seen.

Tagovailoa was taken off the field with head and neck injuries. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Thankfully, it has been announced that Tagovailoa has movement in all his extremities. His status outside of that update is a bit murky though.

Shortly after Tagovailoa went down with an injury on Thursday night, the NFL Players Association released a statement.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission," the NFLPA said. "Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing."

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa has been released from the hospital.

"I could tell it wasn't the same guy that I was used to seeing," McDaniel said. "It was a scary moment. He was evaluated for a concussion. He's in the concussion protocol, but he's being discharged."

McDaniel said Tagovailoa was cleared by an independent neurologist this past Sunday after suffering a scary hit against the Buffalo Bills. However, fans are skeptical about that claim.

We're wishing Tagovailoa a full recovery.