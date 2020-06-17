Nick Wright Ranks The NFL’s Top 6 Quarterback Rivalries

Quarterback rivalries have defined the NFL for decades. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had such intense duels on the field that it shaped the landscape of the AFC for years. Since most of the Hall of Fame talents at quarterback are nearing the end of their respective careers, it’s time to look ahead to the next wave of quarterback rivalries.

On Wednesday’s edition of First Things First, FS1 personality Nick Wright unveiled his top six quarterback rivalries for the next decade. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that two of the top pairings include Patrick Mahomes.

Wright believes the sixth-best rivalry will be between Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. We saw them clash in the AFC Divisional Round of this past postseason. Both are such exceptional talents and are capable of taking over a game at any given moment.

Another intriguing rivalry is Joe Burrow against Baker Mayfield. They’ll be in competing in the AFC North for a while, so fans might want to get used to seeing them square off on the gridiron.

The second-best rivalry according to Wright belongs to Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz. It seems like every game between the Cowboys and Eagles is on national television, which means this rivalry will get that attention it rightfully deserves.

Coming in at No. 1 on Wright’s list is the potential rivalry between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. This rightfully deserves the top spot due to the fact that both are extremely marketable and already own MVP awards.

Football fans usually find Wright’s takes to be controversial, but this is a really solid list from the host of First Things First.

What do you think will be the best quarterback rivalry in the NFL over the next decade?