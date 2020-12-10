Patrick Mahomes Reacts To What He’s Seen From Tua Tagovailoa

Week 14 will see the Miami Dolphins host the Kansas City Chiefs, which means we get to see the first-ever meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa.

Heading into their game, the Chiefs quarterback spoke about his Dolphins counterpart. Naturally, he had only glowing things to say about the rookie signal-caller.

In his Wednesday press conference, Mahomes called Tua “super talented” and praised his understanding of how to win football games. He credited Tua’s winning mentality with his stellar career at Alabama.

“He’s super talented,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs.com. “He understands what it takes to win football games, and I think it comes from playing at Alabama and winning those national championships there. He understands exactly what needs to be done to win football games.”

here's what chiefs QB patrick mahomes had to say about tua tagovailoa when he spoke with the media earlier today. pic.twitter.com/AdVL4sQTL7 — josh houtz (@houtz) December 10, 2020

Mahomes went into greater detail, explaining that Tua’s game management skills are top notch. He admitted that Tua is at a point in his game management that even he wasn’t at in his rookie season.

“He knows how to manage the game and manage the situation. He’s done that his whole career. And that’s truly a remarkable thing. That’s something that I wasn’t that good at my first year here. Obviously, he has the talent, he can make all the throws, he can roll to his right, to his left, throw off balance. And he can run and make stuff happen too. But that veteran kind of mental mindset that he has I think is truly special at this time in his career.”

In five games as a starter, Tua is 4-1 with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He has the Dolphins at 8-4 on the season, with a playoff berth in reach.

It takes a special player to get that kind of praise with just a handful of starts under his belt. That bodes very well for his NFL career.

Who will win the first meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa?