Peter King Suggests Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade Idea

The NFL Draft is two weeks from tomorrow, and it is widely assumed that the Cincinnati Bengals will call LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s name with the No. 1 overall pick.

Of course, there is always room for some last-minute drama, including a blockbuster scenario that NBC Sports’ Peter King mentioned on “The Pat McAfee Show” today. To be abundantly clear, King was only speaking hypothetically, not reporting that this will happen, but it makes for great conversation nonetheless.

King told McAfee that there are some in the Bengals organization that have developed an affinity for Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Because of this, King suggests that if the Miami Dolphins are as enamored with Burrow as some speculate, they should call the Bengals and make them an offer they can’t refuse.

As he wrote in his “Football Morning in America” column on Monday, King proposes Miami dangles four first-round picks in Cincinnati’s face.

“There are some people inside the Bengals that like Justin Herbert and like him a lot,” King said. “That’s one of the reasons why last week in my column I said ‘If I were the Dolphins, and I had a love of Joe Burrow well over the regard I had for any other quarterback in this draft, I’d pick up the phone and I’d call the Bengals and I’d offer them four ones (first-round draft picks).”

"There are some people inside the #Bengals that like Justin Herbert and like him a lot" – @peter_king on potential moves in the NFL draft #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/cvfpVUCvpb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 8, 2020

Now, as King mentions, Miami is sitting on a nest egg of first-rounders, five in the next two drafts to be exact. They could make that trade, take Burrow and still have a first-rounder and four second-rounders in the tank for 2020 and 2021.

Still, four first-round picks is a king’s ransom for anyone in the NFL. Miami would have to have the utmost faith in Burrow being “the” guy to even consider doing this.

It would be something if they did though.