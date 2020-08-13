Photo: Miami Dolphins Reveal Special Jersey Patch

The Miami Dolphins will have a special addition to their uniform in 2020 to honor one of their all-time greats.

On Thursday, the Dolphins revealed that they will be wearing a patch that pays tribute to the late-great Don Shula. The patch says “Shula 347” in recognition of Shula’s NFL record 347 wins. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement that the patch will help honor Shula’s life and legacy.

“Don Shula’s lasting impact on the Miami Dolphins, NFL and South Florida community is immeasurable,” Ross said. “We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league’s history.”

Shula passed away in May at the age of 90. His passing came just a few months after being named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Don Shula made his first mark with the Baltimore Colts, leading them to seven straight winning seasons and an NFL Championship in 1968. But his Colts were upset by the New York Jets in Super Bowl III, and he left the team the following year.

Shula joined the Dolphins and turned the struggling team into one of the NFL’s true powers for 26 years. After losing Super Bowl VI, Shula’s 1972 Dolphins went 14-0 in the regular season en route to winning Super Bowl VII, beating Washington to go 17-0 and complete the only undefeated season of the Super Bowl era.

The Dolphins would win Super Bowl VIII in 1973 and made two more Super Bowls in the 1980s.

Shula finished his career with a 328-156-6 regular season record and was 19-17 in the postseason. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

He deserves every honor and accolade the Dolphins can possibly give him.