Photo Of Tua Tagovailoa Reacting To NFL Debut Is Going Viral

This afternoon was finally “Tua Time” in South Florida. Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his long-awaited NFL debut.

Tagovailoa took a few snaps at the end of Miami’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets. The crowd at Hard Rock Stadium exploded when the No. 5 overall pick first entered the game late in the fourth quarter.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores even let Tua throw a couple of passes, both of which he completed for nine yards. All in all, it was a successful first appearance for the southpaw signal caller.

Tua’s debut is even more special considering it came less than a year after he suffered a catastrophic hip injury which cut his final season at Alabama short. Since then, the former Crimson Tide star’s dogged commitment to rehabilitation has paid off.

After today’s win, ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe captured a couple of tremendous photos from the press box. They show Tua Tagovailoa, still in his pads, sitting at the 15-yard line reflecting on everything that just happened.

Tua Tagovailoa went back to the field and he’s sitting around the 15-yard-line in full uniform. It looks like he’s soaking this moment in. On November 16, 2019, Tua suffered a potentially career-ending injury. On October 18, 2020, he threw his first NFL passes. pic.twitter.com/q5OHSNQe2c — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2020

What a moment. It feels great to see Tua out there on an NFL field considering all he has been through.

We know Brian Flores has said he’ll be patient when it comes to starting the rookie, and with Ryan Fitzpatrick playing pretty well and the Dolphins 3-3 on the season, that won’t change.

However, now that he’s been thrown into the fire a little and emerged unscathed, expect to see Tua get some more snaps off the bench in upcoming games, depending on the situation.