Photo: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Offseason Beard Is Going Viral

Ryan Fitzpatrick probably won’t be going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But if there was a Hall of Fame for great having a great beard, he’d be a first ballot inductee.

Fitzpatrick joined Miami Dolphins journalist Joe Schad for an interview regarding his plans for the coming season. But a photo from the interview shows the journeyman quarterback rocking his great beard once again.

“There are only two people in the world I trust with my beard and hair,” Fitzpatrick said. He admitted that he hasn’t taken a haircut since the barbershops starting closing due to the lockdown.

Even so, judging by his flowing beard and wavy hair, whoever is managing his hair is doing a terrific job. The image has quickly gone viral, receiving thousands of likes on Twitter in the first hour of Schad’s post.

There are only two people in the world I trust with my beard and hair. – Ryan Fitzpatrick pic.twitter.com/QvYz889lS0 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 21, 2020

Fitzpatrick’s incredible beard has become a part of his brand since his days with the Buffalo Bills. He even earned the nickname “The Amish Rifle” over the past decade.

The former seventh round draft pick is heading into his 16th NFL season with his eighth team, though this year could see him in more of a mentorship role. The Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa as their franchise quarterback, and may be eager to start him quickly.

On a scale of 1-to-10, how would you rate Ryan Fitzpatrick’s resplendent beard?