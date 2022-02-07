Photos: Mike McDaniel, Family On Way To Miami

The Miami Dolphins made a big splash over the weekend, finishing their head coaching search by hiring San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. He’s wasting no time going to his new home.

On Monday, the Dolphins posted photos of McDaniel and his family making their way to South Beach. McDaniel, his wife Katie and their infant daughter pose nicely for the camera in front of and inside the Dolphins’ private jet.

As you can imagine, Dolphins fans are already excited. The post on Twitter already has over 12,000 likes, 3,000 retweets and several hundred comments.

As with any new hire, there are some non-Dolphins fans trying to have a laugh (mostly over McDaniel’s appearance). Others believe the Dolphins have their new leader who can take them to the Super Bowl:

“My coach knows how to rock double monk straps (on his shoes) so blessed,” one fan wrote.

“My man went from Bay Area Tech nerd to Miami GQ real quick. Let’s go!” wrote another.

“Those shades are channeling (Don) Shula,” a third fan replied.

Mike McDaniel has been one of Kyle Shanahan’s top assistants for his entire coaching career. At 38 years old, he’s one of the youngest coaches in the league and among the youngest ever hired in Dolphins history.

But McDaniel will also have pretty big shoes to fill in his first year. He’s taking over for Brian Flores, who was very popular with fans and had back-to-back winning seasons at the time of his firing.

Will McDaniel be able to take the Dolphins into the playoffs in his first season?