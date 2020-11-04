Photos: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Outfit At Dolphins Practice Going Viral

Ryan Fitzpatrick might not be the starting quarterback in Miami anymore, but the veteran signal caller still knows how to make his presence felt.

When the Dolphins took the field in South Florida today for game prep, Fitzpatrick’s outfit immediately drew attention. The 37-year-old quarterback seems to be pretty proud of his legs.

Fitzpatrick basically turned a pair of white practice pants into biker shorts. Check out the footage below.

Sky’s out, thighs out for Fitzmagic.

I was trying to get a pic of Tua at Dolphins practice today but Ryan Fitzpatrick was in the way 🍑 pic.twitter.com/weLl8b6Cr6 — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) November 4, 2020

Breaking news out of #Dolphins practice. Ryan Fitzpatrick appears to have trimmed his beard. And he is wearing very short shorts. pic.twitter.com/ethdEt8ivC — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) November 4, 2020

Even though Fitzpatrick was disappointed to lose his starting role to Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins didn’t miss a beat collectively in their first game with the rookie quarterback.

Miami’s defense decimated the Los Angeles Rams, forcing four turnovers and scoring on a 78-yard fumble return by Andrew Van Ginkel. The Dolphins also found the end zone on an 88-yard punt return by Jakeem Grant.

Tagovailoa only had to complete 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and his first career touchdown in order to ensure a 28-17 win over LA. However, he’s going to have to provide more punch than that if the 4-3 Dolphins want to reach the playoffs.

Otherwise, we might see Fitzpatrick back out on the field.