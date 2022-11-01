Q&A With Raheem Mostert: Dolphins Success, Fastest Teammate, Best Halloween Candy

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are off to a 5-3 start this season, and running back Raheem Mostert is one of the reasons why.

In his first season with the team, Mostert currently leads Miami in rushing yards (452) and has scored a pair of touchdowns, one on the ground and another as a receiver. He's fit in seamlessly in the offense run by head coach Mike McDaniel, Mostert's offensive coordinator in San Francisco.

We spoke with Mostert on Tuesday about his relationship with McDaniel, his thoughts on this season, his favorite surfing spots and more.

Note: This interview concluded 20 minutes before the Dolphins made a blockbuster deadline trade, landing Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb in a deal that included running back Chase Edmonds, Mostert's backup. Had the timing worked out better, we'd have asked for Mostert's thoughts on that deal, plus the subsequent one for Jeff Wilson, his old backfield mate in San Francisco.

Let's get started:

The Spun: You're taking part in Crest + Oral B's "Closing America’s Smile Gap" campaign. How did this opportunity come about and what made you jump at it?

Raheem Mostert: Today is National Brush Day, and even with Halloween yesterday, there's millions of kids who don't the proper access to dental care and health care for their teeth. I partnered up with Crest and Oral B to help bring awareness to that cause, because I was one of those kids who grew up who didn't have the best access to dental care. I didn't even know what a dentist was until high school, honestly. I take that into consideration, and even having three kids, I want them to have the best dental care they possibly can.

The Spun: You mentioned Halloween yesterday, and it's kind of a played out topic, but what is your favorite Halloween candy? What did your kids come home with?

RM: I'm a Sour Patch Kids guy, honestly. I like Sour Patch. Or even a Snickers at times, you know? My kids brought home a lot of candy. My oldest is three. He's not going to be able to eat all that candy. I'm not going to allow him to (laughs).

But it was great having the kids dress up. We were all firefighters yesterday and my wife was a flame. My four-month-old was a Dalmatian at the fire station.

The Spun: They're at that age where they can't eat all the candy so you benefit as the adult.

RM: Right, exactly (laughs).

The Spun: How do you feel this season has gone? It's your first season in Miami, you were coming off last season's injury, has everything kind of gone as you've hoped?

RM: It's gone how I hoped, just because of the fact that I'm able to get back out there an play ball. In regards to this offense and being in Miami, it's going better than I thought. I came into a situation here with Mike McDaniel where I knew that I would have to bring my best--I'm going to always bring my best in regards to playing the game, but in regards to my teammates not knowing who I am and coming to a whole new team. I was a captain in San Francisco last year, and to be in a role where I'm still looked upon as a guy that they can talk to about this offense and what it takes to be a leader, all those things have been great for me.

We're making hay, man. It's great to see this offense rolling the way it is, especially with Tua [Tagovailoa] healthy and back. We've got Jaylen [Waddle] and Tyreek [Hill] who are both playmakers. I'm just happy to be in this offense.

The Spun: That actually leads to our next question. In a race in the 40-yard dash, who wins: you, Tyreek or Jaylen? Also, what's the order of finish?

RM: I'm definitely picking myself first [laughs]. I'm definitely going to beat them both. But I would have to say Tyreek next and then Jaylen. But honestly, it depends on the day too. You never know what you're going to get out of all three of us. One day, Tyreek might be faster than me. Another day, Jaylen might be faster than both of us. You just never know what you're going to get.

The Spun: You've known Mike McDaniel a while from your days in San Francisco. It feels like people always look at him and laugh at some of his mannerisms or think he doesn't look like the typical football coach. What is something about him that you know that the average fan or person on the outside might not know? Something interesting or funny.

RM: I don't have anything interesting or funny about Mike McDaniel but I will say that he's definitely a guy who is more personal. He's a guy you see as this quirky coach, but in reality, that's who he is every day. But he's also a guy who came from humble beginnings. He's a guy who's worked his tail off to get to where he is. You can just check his track record of positions he's been in in the league: working with Washington back in the day, working his way up as a position coach in Cleveland and run game coordinator all those years in San Fran. He's been able to do all those things and once you get to sit down and have a chat with him on a personal level, you'll realize that this guy is very humble. He's a guy you can really talk to about anything. He's not your typical head coach.

The Spun: Last question is a fun one. You're a big surfer. If you could surf anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?

RM: Well, there's two places. I've surfed in Hawaii for one of my teammates' weddings. Me and my wife went out there and had a great time and caught some waves. That would be a place. But I would love to just go back home to New Smyrna Beach, Florida. That's where it started for me. That's where I got my interest. I love the waves there. I definitely have to pick New Smyrna but I'd love to go back to Hawaii for sure.

