NFL RB Declares Himself The League’s Fastest Player

Matt Breida may have switched teams this offseason, but the new Miami Dolphins running back says he’s still the fastest player in the NFL.

By one metric, Breida was the swiftest runner in the league last year. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Breida hit 22.3 miles per hour on his 83-yard touchdown run last season, the top mark in the NFL.

“Until someone beats my time, beats me out, I’m still the fastest guy,” Breida told the Palm Beach Post.

Of course, there are some who will object to that assertion. After all, Bengals wide receiver John Ross owns the best 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history (4.22 seconds) and Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs III ran a 4.28 at this year’s showcase.

Tyreek Hill is also not only still in the league, but is one of the best wide receivers the NFL has to offer.

I was not aware that Tyreek Hill retired. https://t.co/4bRpN3ybmF — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 5, 2020

However, Breida has a response for those who question his bona fides. Those times were not recorded in full gear.

“It’s football,” Breida said. “You play football with an actual football and shoulder pads on. So I mean you play football with equipment. I don’t see a lot of guys that can run that fast with a football in their hands and full equipment.”

After three seasons as a contributor for the San Francisco 49ers, Breida was traded to Miami this offseason. He and Jordan Howard will share the ball-carrying duties for the Dolphins this fall.