RB Sony Michel Has Signed With A New NFL Team

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, running back Sony Michel has signed with a new NFL team.

Michel is signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He is now the third running back Miami has added this offseason, along with Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

Michel reportedly visited with the Dolphins last week and was also involved with the New Orleans Saints.

A first-round pick of the New England Patriots out of Georgia in 2018, Michel appeared in 38 games for the team in three seasons, making 28 starts. He rushed for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns with New England.

Michel's finest showing with the Pats came during the team's run to the Super Bowl in his rookie campaign. In three playoff games, Michel rushed for 336 yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries.

Acquired by the Rams before the 2021 season in exchange for fifth and sixth-round picks, Michel played in all 17 regular season games and led LA in rushing yards with 845. He also found the end zone five times in total.

Michel ran for 80 yards on 26 carries in the postseason, as the Rams rolled through the NFC and beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.