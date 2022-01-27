Report: 1 Thing To Watch With Dolphins’ Coaching Decision

The Miami Dolphins are undergoing a head coaching search this year and should be a popular destination for coaches. But there’s apparently an important aspect to watch in their search.

According to NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins want to retain most of their defensive assistant coaching staff. Per the report, the Dolphins feel “close on that side of the ball” and have addressed that with their candidates.

The Dolphins defense has ranked in the top half of the league over the past two seasons. But shackling a new head coach to a prior coaching staff has caused problems for teams before.

Most top coaching candidates prefer to bring in their own guys on both sides of the ball. If the Dolphins really are intent on keeping some of their former staffers, that could turn some candidates away.

One thing I’ve been told to watch whenever Dolphins officially hire their new coach — they want to keep most of their defensive assistant coaching staff. They feel they are close on that side of the ball and have spoke with candidates about that. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 27, 2022

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores after three seasons despite going 19-14 over the past two seasons. They only narrowly missed the playoffs in both years.

So the Dolphins are closer to contending for the playoffs than most of the teams looking for head coaches right now. That should make them an appealing destination despite the controversy behind firing Flores.

But Miami might struggle if they’re intent on hiring a new coach while keeping holdovers from the prior administration.

Will this have an impact on who the Dolphins hire as their next head coach?